Kuwait Announces Six COVID-19 Cases Recovery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of six cases from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 111.
Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said that the already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital, KUNA reported.