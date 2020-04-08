Kuwait announces six COVID-19 cases recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of six cases from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 111.

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said that the already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital, KUNA reported.