Kuwait announces six new recoveries from Coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said on Thursday that six people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 49.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the new treated cases are all Kuwaiti citizens - three males and three females, the minister said. He added that lab tests and analyses had shown their recovery.