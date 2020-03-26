UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Announces Six New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

Kuwait announces six new recoveries from Coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said on Thursday that six people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 49.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the new treated cases are all Kuwaiti citizens - three males and three females, the minister said. He added that lab tests and analyses had shown their recovery.

