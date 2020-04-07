Kuwait announces two more coronavirus recoveries, 105 total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday the recovery of two more patients from coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to 105.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basil Al-Sabah said that the both patients will be transferred to the habilitation ward at the hospital specialised for coronavirus cases, pending their discharge during coming two days.