UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces Two New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 11

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait announces two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

In a statement to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the ministry said the two patients are related to the passengers who recently arrived from Iran and tested positive.

The ministry added that the patients are in a stable condition and receiving the required medical treatment in hospital.

Related Topics

Iran Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

PTI believes in equal rights:Chairman National Ass ..

5 minutes ago

Kejriwal calls army to control intensifying protes ..

16 minutes ago

Indian troops launch cordon and search operation i ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) seals 35 commerc ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting held to review performance of departments ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.