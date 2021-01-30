UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use Of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sat 30th January 2021

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to protect people from the novel coronavirus.

The authorization was issued after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality, Assistant Undersecretary for drug and food control Dr.

Abdullah Al-Bader was quoted by KUNA as saying in a press statement on Friday.

Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added.

