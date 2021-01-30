Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use Of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:15 AM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to protect people from the novel coronavirus.
The authorization was issued after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality, Assistant Undersecretary for drug and food control Dr.
Abdullah Al-Bader was quoted by KUNA as saying in a press statement on Friday.
Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added.