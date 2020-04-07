Kuwait completes biofuel project at Al-Ahmadi refinery

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Kuwait National Petroleum Company, KNPC, announced on Tuesday the completion of its biofuel project at Al-Ahmadi refinery after the successful launch of two production units.

Speaking to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the company's CEO Waleed Al-Bader indicated that the coal and naphtha hydro treating units would produce 37,000 and 8,400 barrel per day, bpd, respectively.

The completion of the project in Al-Ahmadi refinery is an important step in the biofuel project carried out by KNPC, affirmed Al-Bader, adding that operations to complete the project continued in Mina Abdullah refinery.

Al-Bader said that he was proud of this national achievement in the midst of Kuwait's attempts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in a challenging time.

On his part, Abdullah Al Ajmi, the company's Deputy CEO for projects, revealed that upon completion, Al-Ahmadi refinery, consisting of 31 units, would have a production capacity of 364,000 bpd.