Kuwait Condemns Israel's Burning Of Kama Adwan Hospital In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The State of Kuwait condemned the heinous crime the Israeli occupation forces committed by burning down Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza, which resulted in the evacuation of patients and medical staff, in a grave breech of international humanitarian law and all international conventions and norms.
In a statement on Saturday, carried by Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Kuwait's call on the international community to end such violations immediately, bring perpetrators to accountability, and protect civilian properties and medical and humanitarian aid staff.
Recent Stories
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
Putin apologises for tragic Azerbaijani aircraft incident35 minutes ago
-
48 martyrs in two Israeli massacres in Gaza35 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain2 hours ago
-
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza4 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Malawi4 hours ago
-
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth4 hours ago
-
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students5 hours ago
-
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, 2023: GCC-Stat6 hours ago
-
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Commissioner-General7 hours ago