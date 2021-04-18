UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms 4 COVID-19 Fatalities, 1,388 Infections

Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Kuwait confirms 4 COVID-19 fatalities, 1,388 infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Kuwait's Ministry of Health registered four new COVID-19 fatalities and 1,388 new infections in the past 24 hours, reported state agency KUNA.

The Ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad told KUNA that the death toll increased to 1,440 and total infections jumped to 255,860 since the beginning of the pandemic.

He added that 1,360 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 239,027.

Al Sanad said that 250 new patients were admitted to intensive care units, with a total of 15,393 patients currently receiving medical care.

