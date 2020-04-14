UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms 55 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday 55 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, said.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total number of infections nationwide reached 1,355, and deaths to three.

He added that 26 patients were in intensive care, nine of them are in critical condition, and 17 stable.

