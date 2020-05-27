UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms 692 COVID-19 Cases, 640 Recoveries

Wed 27th May 2020

Kuwait confirms 692 COVID-19 cases, 640 recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health Wednesday announced the infection of 692 more people with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 23,267.

Three more patients also died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll up to 175, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the ministry's spokesman, Abdullah Al-Sanad, as saying in his daily briefing on the virus situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah confirmed the recovery of 640 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,946.

