Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) A Kuwaiti woman has been infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

She was amongst those who came from Iran and have been put under quarantine.

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases has risen so far to nine, the ministry added in a statement carried by the Kuwaiti news Agency.

All nine cases are stable and receiving required medical care at a hospital affiliated to the ministry, the statement noted.

The ministry reiterated that it is taking all preventive measures in to counter the virus.