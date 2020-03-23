Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry on Monday confirmed one new coronavirus case during the past 24 hours.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the ministry's spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said - during a press conference - that individual that tested positive was a Kuwaiti female who was abroad and had returned to the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country to 189.

The spokesman revealed that out of the 189 in total, 30 cases recovered and 159 are still receiving treatment.

He indicated that there are five cases still in intensive care, adding that some 702 individuals had completed the quarantine period set out.