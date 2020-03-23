UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Confirms New Coronavirus Case In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case in past 24 hours

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry on Monday confirmed one new coronavirus case during the past 24 hours.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the ministry's spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said - during a press conference - that individual that tested positive was a Kuwaiti female who was abroad and had returned to the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country to 189.

The spokesman revealed that out of the 189 in total, 30 cases recovered and 159 are still receiving treatment.

He indicated that there are five cases still in intensive care, adding that some 702 individuals had completed the quarantine period set out.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King issues curfew order to limit COVID-19 s ..

31 minutes ago

Opposition Candidate Bzhaniya Appears to Win Abkha ..

22 minutes ago

VC IUB for following Quaid's principles in tough t ..

22 minutes ago

PTI to fully support Sindh govt: Member Provincial ..

22 minutes ago

77th death anniversary of Soreh Badshah observed

22 minutes ago

Over 72,000 People in Russia Under Doctors' Contro ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.