Kuwait Confirms Recovery Of 886 COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Kuwait confirms recovery of 886 COVID-19 patients

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Friday that 886 more Coronavirus patients had recovered in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall count of recoveries from the viral illness, known as Covid-19, to 39,276 so far, the ministry said in a statement to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

Lab analyses and tests showed that the patients had already recovered from the virus, the ministry added

More Stories From Middle East

