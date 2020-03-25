Kuwait confirms recovery of four new COVID-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Wednesday announced the recovery of four additional people from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 43.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the freshly treated cases are two Kuwaiti citizens and two residents. Dr. Al-Sabah noted that lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the four new patients.

They will be discharged from hospital within two days' time, the minister added.