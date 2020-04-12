UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms Recovery Of Nine Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Kuwait's Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, announced on Sunday the recovery of nine patients from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 142.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, noted the health minister as saying that lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the individuals.

The recovered patients will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital care, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah added.

