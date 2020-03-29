Kuwait confirms recovery of three COVID-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Kuwait's Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Sunday announced the recovery of three individuals from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 67.

Necessary lab tests and analyses have shown the recovery of the three new infections with COVID-19, the minister told the state news agency, KUNA.

The treated cases will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before discharging them from hospital within a couple of days' time, the minister added.