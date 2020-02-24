UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms Three Cases Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:15 PM

Kuwait confirms three cases of coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced Monday that preliminary tests conducted on passengers arriving from the Iranian city of Mashhad confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

A statement released by the Health Ministry said a 53-year-old Kuwaiti and a 61-year-old Saudi tested positive for the virus with both appearing to be in "normal" condition and not showing any symptoms.

The third, a 21-year-old man has been showing initial symptoms, and all three are "under constant observation by the medical staff", the statement added.

