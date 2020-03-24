Kuwait confirms two new coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Kuwait confirmed two new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, the Kuwait news Agnecy quoted the Health Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

During a press conference, the ministry's spokesperson Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the two cases are related to two residents - a Philippinne and an Indian national - who were in contact with patients that arrived from the UK, bringing the number of infections in the country to 191 cases.

The spokesman revealed that out of the 191 cases, 39 of them have recovered and 152 are still receiving treatment.