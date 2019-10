(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, received on Tuesday, Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

During the meeting held at Seif Palace in Kuwait, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them across multiple sectors.