Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) The Kuwaiti crude oil price went up by 80 cents during Friday's trading sessions to US$76.29 per barrel, compared with US$75.49 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.

Comparatively, Brent crude fell by US$1.73 to US$72.97 pb, while West Texas Intermediate went down by US$1.61, settling at US$66.74 pb, according to a report by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

