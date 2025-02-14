Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Down To $77.42 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil down to $77.42 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell US$2.02 during Thursday's trading to hit US$77.42 per barrel (pb), compared with US$79.44 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.

Brent futures dropped 16 cents to $75.02 pb and West Texas Intermediate's (WTI) futures went down eight cents to $71.29 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

12 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

35 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East