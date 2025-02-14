Kuwait crude oil down to $77.42 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell US$2.02 during Thursday's trading to hit US$77.42 per barrel (pb), compared with US$79.44 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.

Brent futures dropped 16 cents to $75.02 pb and West Texas Intermediate's (WTI) futures went down eight cents to $71.29 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

