Kuwait Crude Oil Down To $77.42 Pb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell US$2.02 during Thursday's trading to hit US$77.42 per barrel (pb), compared with US$79.44 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures dropped 16 cents to $75.02 pb and West Texas Intermediate's (WTI) futures went down eight cents to $71.29 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
