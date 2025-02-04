Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 38 Cents To US$79.41 Pb
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) The Kuwaiti crude oil price dropped 38 cents during Monday's trading to reach US$79.41 per barrel (pb), compared with US$79.79 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Brent futures rose by 29 cents to hit US$75.96 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) went up by 63 cents to US$73.16 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
