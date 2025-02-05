Kuwait Crude Oil Drops $77.88 Pb
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 03:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The Kuwaiti crude oil price dropped US$1.53 during Tuesday's trading to reach US$77.88 per barrel (pb), compared with US$79.41 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures rose by 24 cents to hit $76.20 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) went up by 46 cents to $72.70 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
