Kuwait crude oil drops to $81.47 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Kuwait crude oil lost 33 cents during Monday's trading to reach US$81.47 per barrel compared with US$81.80 last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.

Brent futures dropped $1.42 to $77.08 pb, and West Texas Intermediate futures declined $1.49 to $73.17 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).