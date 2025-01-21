Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Drops To $83.58 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil drops to $83.58 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Kuwait crude oil dropped US$1.02 during Monday's trading to reach US$83.58 per barrel compared with US$84.60 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.

Benchmark Brent Futures lost 64 cents to $80.15 pb, and West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.30 to $76.58 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

