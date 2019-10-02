Kuwait crude oil drops US$1.18 pb on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Kuwait crude oil price dropped US$1.18 per barrel to reach US$60.33 pb on Tuesday, compared to US$61.51 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent futures dropped 36 cents to close at US$58.89 pb, while Western Texas Intermediate shed 45 cents to reach US$53.62 pb.