Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 35 Cents Tuesday To $69.03 Pb

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil gain 35 cents Tuesday to $69.03 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Kuwait crude oil edged 35 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach US$69.03 per barrel compared with US$68.68 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

Brent futures dropped 21 cents to $64.67 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 20 cents to $61.33 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.

