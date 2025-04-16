Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 35 Cents Tuesday To $69.03 Pb
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Kuwait crude oil edged 35 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach US$69.03 per barrel compared with US$68.68 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.
Brent futures dropped 21 cents to $64.67 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 20 cents to $61.33 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.
