Kuwait crude oil gains 11 cents Wednesday to US$69.14 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Kuwait crude oil gained 11 cents Wednesday to reach US$69.14 per barrel compared with US$69.03 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent futures rose $1.18 to $65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate was $1.14 higher to $62.47 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.

