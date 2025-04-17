Kuwait Crude Oil Gains 11 Cents Wednesday To US$69.14 Pb
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Kuwait crude oil gained 11 cents Wednesday to reach US$69.14 per barrel compared with US$69.03 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.
Brent futures rose $1.18 to $65.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate was $1.14 higher to $62.47 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.
