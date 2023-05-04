Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) The Kuwaiti oil price fell by US$4.97 to US$76 pb on Wednesday against US$80.97 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Thursday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), at international markets, forward Brent crude contracts fell by $2.99 to $72.33 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $3.06 to $68.60 a barrel.

