Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To $72.66 Pb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwait crude oil fell by 33 cents to US$72.66 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with US$72.99 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.
Brent futures lost 51 cents to settle at $67.44 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 48 cents to reach $63.57 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
