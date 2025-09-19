Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To $72.66 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait crude oil price drops to $72.66 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwait crude oil fell by 33 cents to US$72.66 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with US$72.99 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Friday.

Brent futures lost 51 cents to settle at $67.44 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 48 cents to reach $63.57 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

