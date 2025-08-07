Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To US$71.61 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Kuwait oil price dropped four cents to US$71.61 per barrel on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's US$71.65 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.
Globally, Brent futures decreased 75 cents to US$66.89 pb while West Texas Intermediate went down 81 cents to US$64.35 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency.
