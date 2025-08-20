Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To $69.37 Pb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose by 42 cents in Tuesday’s trading to US$69.37 per barrel (pb), compared with US$68.95 pb the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.
Benchmark Brent futures fell by 81 cents to US$65.79 pb, while West Texas Intermediate declined by US$1.07 to US$62.35 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
