Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To $69.37 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kuwait crude oil rises to $69.37 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose by 42 cents in Tuesday’s trading to US$69.37 per barrel (pb), compared with US$68.95 pb the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent futures fell by 81 cents to US$65.79 pb, while West Texas Intermediate declined by US$1.07 to US$62.35 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

