Kuwait crude oil rises to $79.78 pb Wednesday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Kuwait crude oil leapt US$1.43 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$79.78 per barrel (pb) compared with US$78.35 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

Brent futures edged 20 cents higher to $76.04 pb, and West Texas Intermediate rose 40 cents to $72.25 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).