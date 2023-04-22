UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Crude Oil Traded At US$83.03 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) KUWAIT, 22nd April, 2023 (WAM) – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that the Kuwait oil price dropped by 89 cents, reaching US$83.03 per barrel on Friday compared to US$83.92 per barrel on Thursday, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

Meanwhile, in international markets, the forward Brent crude contracts increased by 56 cents to settle at $81.66 per barrel, while the rate of identical transactions for West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 50 cents, settling at $77.87 per barrel.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price April Market

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

12 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

2 hours ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.