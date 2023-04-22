Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) KUWAIT, 22nd April, 2023 (WAM) – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that the Kuwait oil price dropped by 89 cents, reaching US$83.03 per barrel on Friday compared to US$83.92 per barrel on Thursday, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

Meanwhile, in international markets, the forward Brent crude contracts increased by 56 cents to settle at $81.66 per barrel, while the rate of identical transactions for West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 50 cents, settling at $77.87 per barrel.