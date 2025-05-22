Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose US$1.04 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$66.40 per barrel compared with US$65.36 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent futures dropped 47 cents to $64.91 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 46 cents to $61.57 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

