Kuwait Crude Oil Up $1.04 Wednesday To $66.40 Pb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose US$1.04 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$66.40 per barrel compared with US$65.36 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.
Brent futures dropped 47 cents to $64.91 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 46 cents to $61.57 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
