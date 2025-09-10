Kuwait Crude Oil Up To $71.89 Pb
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 04:58 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 52 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach US$71.89 per barrel (pb) compared with US$71.37 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Benchmark Brent crude gained 37 cents to $66.39 pb, and West Texas Intermediate was up 37 cents to $62.63 pb, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.
Recent Stories
14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah
EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike
Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustainability challenge
Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November
AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 15
NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dha ..
Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea
UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York
Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August
Israeli attack on Doha violates Qatar's sovereignty: Austrian Foreign Minister
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
More Stories From Middle East
-
14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah1 minute ago
-
EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike2 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up to $71.89 pb2 minutes ago
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustainability challenge2 minutes ago
-
Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November2 minutes ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 152 minutes ago
-
NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea2 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York2 minutes ago
-
Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August3 minutes ago
-
Israeli attack on Doha violates Qatar's sovereignty: Austrian Foreign Minister3 minutes ago
-
New casualties mount in Gaza18 days ago