Kuwait crude oil up to $71.89 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 52 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach US$71.89 per barrel (pb) compared with US$71.37 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude gained 37 cents to $66.39 pb, and West Texas Intermediate was up 37 cents to $62.63 pb, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.