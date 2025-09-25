Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Up To $72.03 Pb

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait crude oil up to $72.03 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil gained US$1.58 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$72.03 per barrel (pb) compared with US$70.45 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent Futures also rose by US$1.68 to US$69.31 pb, while West Texas Intermediate increased by US$1.58 to US$64.99 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

