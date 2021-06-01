Kuwait declares one COVID-19 death, 1,410 new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,410 new coronavirus cases and one related death in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 309,222 and deaths to 1,772.

The ministry added that 1,198 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 293,899.