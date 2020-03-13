Kuwait denies rumoured curfew on Coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) Head of the Kuwait's Center for Government Communication (CGC) and its official spokesperson, Tareq Al-Mizrem, re-affirmed on Friday that no curfew has been imposed in Kuwait due to Coronavirus.

Tweeting on CGC's official account, Al-Mizrem said that should there be such a decision, it would be announced in a transparent manner through official media channels. He also urged for implementing all guidelines and instructions of preventive measures set by the health ministry.