Kuwait Emir Leaves Hospital After Successful Checkups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait Emir leaves hospital after successful checkups

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait left a US hospital on Thursday evening after having successful checkups, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, on Friday.

KUNA quoted Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Minister of the Emir Diwan Affairs, as saying that the checkups showed reassuring results, praying to Allah the Almighty to keep the Kuwaiti Emir in good health.

