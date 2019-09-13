Kuwait Emir leaves hospital after successful checkups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait left a US hospital on Thursday evening after having successful checkups, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, on Friday.

KUNA quoted Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Minister of the Emir Diwan Affairs, as saying that the checkups showed reassuring results, praying to Allah the Almighty to keep the Kuwaiti Emir in good health.