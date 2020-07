Kuwait Emir travels to US for medical treatment

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah left early Thursday for the US to seek further medical treatment following a recent surgery.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the 91-year-old Kuwaiti Emir was seen off at the airport by several senior state officials including Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Hamad Al Sabah.