Kuwait Hospital Sharjah receives prestigious JCI Accreditation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Kuwait Hospital Sharjah of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation which is considered the gold standard in health care worldwide.

With this achievement, MoHAP remains the major contributor to the UAE's global leadership in the number of internationally accredited healthcare facilities.

This prestigious distinction was achieved following a comprehensive virtual survey by JCI experts who evaluated the advanced hospital’s devices from flexible and interactive cameras to professional audio equipment, in addition to its commitment to applying the best international practices in terms of the quality of clinical services, patient safety, and competence of medical and administrative staff, in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais, the Minister of Health, underlined that the ministry is moving forward with resolve and determination to have all of its health facilities internationally accredited.

"The rising number of our internationally accredited health facilities is yet another testament to the prestigious position and outstanding level of healthcare services in the UAE. This comes as part of our painstaking efforts to maintain and enhance the quality of our health system as per the highest international standards, thus boosting the UAE’s competitiveness among the best countries in the world in healthcare quality, according to the UAE Centennial 2071," he added.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, who attended virtually the procedural process of this accreditation, said, "This accreditation is the result of MoHAP’s efforts to apply the unified national standards for hospitals adopted by the UAE government to achieve best practices in the provision of services, the safety of patients and health care providers, hospital design, and health information systems, including medicines, the rights of patients and their families, the country's linguistic diversity, the rights of people of determination and senior citizens of both genders."

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration explained that the JCI’s expert surveyors have evaluated all medical, technical, and nursing departments at the Hospital virtually.

The JCI standards include 14 main standards branched out to sub-criteria covering all health services. This includes patient safety, access to hospitals and accident departments, standards for patient assessment and diagnosis, treatment plan development and drug management, standards for patient rights and education, standards of senior management and responsibilities, infection control, quality and continuous improvement, human resources standards, employee evaluation, the safety of health facilities and medical devices, and standards for medical records management and health information.