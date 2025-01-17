Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF), in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), held an introductory seminar and training workshop at the Regency Hotel, Kuwait.

The event, held under the patronage of Dr. Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, Chairman of the Civil Services Commission in Kuwait, gathered experts and specialists in public finance management to discuss financial excellence and improve government financial performance.

The seminar featured addresses by Dr.

Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, ARADO officials, and Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of SAPF.

Speakers highlighted the Award’s role in fostering sustainable financial transformation, innovation, and institutional excellence across the Arab region.

Sessions focused on the Award’s goals, categories, and evaluation criteria, along with registration procedures.

A workshop led by Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Omran explored best practices to enhance financial performance, encouraging knowledge exchange and practical learning.