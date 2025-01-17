Open Menu

Kuwait Hosts Introductory Seminar For Sharjah Award For Public Finance

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF), in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), held an introductory seminar and training workshop at the Regency Hotel, Kuwait.

The event, held under the patronage of Dr. Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, Chairman of the Civil Services Commission in Kuwait, gathered experts and specialists in public finance management to discuss financial excellence and improve government financial performance.

The seminar featured addresses by Dr.

Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, ARADO officials, and Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of SAPF.

Speakers highlighted the Award’s role in fostering sustainable financial transformation, innovation, and institutional excellence across the Arab region.

Sessions focused on the Award’s goals, categories, and evaluation criteria, along with registration procedures.

A workshop led by Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Omran explored best practices to enhance financial performance, encouraging knowledge exchange and practical learning.

Related Topics

Exchange Hotel Kuwait Sharjah Rashid Event Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Awar ..

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

2 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ init ..

17 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

32 minutes ago
 Officials stress need for innovative public transp ..

Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future citie ..

32 minutes ago
 Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy tra ..

Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa ..

1 hour ago
World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhab ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s admi ..

Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices

2 hours ago
 RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner ..

RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Proje ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral relatio ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Egypt urges immediate implementation of Gaza cease ..

Egypt urges immediate implementation of Gaza ceasefire

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East