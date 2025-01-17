Kuwait Hosts Introductory Seminar For Sharjah Award For Public Finance
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2025 | 01:00 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF), in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), held an introductory seminar and training workshop at the Regency Hotel, Kuwait.
The event, held under the patronage of Dr. Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, Chairman of the Civil Services Commission in Kuwait, gathered experts and specialists in public finance management to discuss financial excellence and improve government financial performance.
The seminar featured addresses by Dr.
Essam Saad Al Rubaiaan, ARADO officials, and Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of SAPF.
Speakers highlighted the Award’s role in fostering sustainable financial transformation, innovation, and institutional excellence across the Arab region.
Sessions focused on the Award’s goals, categories, and evaluation criteria, along with registration procedures.
A workshop led by Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Omran explored best practices to enhance financial performance, encouraging knowledge exchange and practical learning.
Recent Stories
Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance
Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ init ..
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future citie ..
Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi
Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices
RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Proje ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Egypt urges immediate implementation of Gaza ceasefire
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare professionals2 minutes ago
-
Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance2 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt17 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘100,000 Seedlings’ initiative for UAE schoo ..17 minutes ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility32 minutes ago
-
Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future cities32 minutes ago
-
Partnership with Sungrow supports clean energy transition: President of Khalifa University1 hour ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 closes in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Bermuda delegation explores Dubai Culture’s administrative practices2 hours ago
-
RTA signs agreement with PMI as Organising Partner for Dubai International Project Management Forum2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards2 hours ago
-
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments2 hours ago