Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2020) Kuwait Government decided, in its extraordinary meeting Thursday, to extend holiday of public sector until further notice, but imposed a lockdown on new areas because they witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases.

Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem, at an online news conference from Seif Palace, said the cabinet eased the curfew to be for 12 hours starting Satruday, according to Kuwait News Agency.

The curfew will start at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m., he explained. He said the holiday of the public sector, originally due until May 28, would be extended until a further notice.

The cabinet assigned ministers to prepare for the return of normal work. Al-Mezrem, said the government decided to impose lockdown on Farwaniya with exception of areas btween Streets: 60, 120, 502 and 129.