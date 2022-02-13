UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Lists 2,254 More Covid-19 Cases, One Death

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) Kuwait's Ministry of Health on Saturday said that 2,254 people tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and one person died of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Today's figures raised the death toll to 2,519 and the overall infections to 599,038, the Ministry's Spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad told the Kuwait news Agency.

As many as 5,855 people recovered from the virus, increasing the total recoveries to 555,350, he concluded.

