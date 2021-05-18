UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Lists 861 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Kuwait announced 861 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported KUNA.

The state news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 292,490 and deaths to 1,696.

The ministry added that 1,004 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 278,824.

