Kuwait: Nine people recover from coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Kuwait announced Tuesday the recovery of nine people who were infected with coronavirus, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

Minister of Health Dr. Bassel Al Sabah, in a statement to KUNA, said eight males and a female - all Kuwaiti citizens - recovered from the virus.

The latest recoveries have increased the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 39, Al Sabah noted.

Kuwait has been implementing a series of measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic, KUNA concluded.