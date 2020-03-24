UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait: Nine People Recover From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

Kuwait: Nine people recover from coronavirus

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Kuwait announced Tuesday the recovery of nine people who were infected with coronavirus, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

Minister of Health Dr. Bassel Al Sabah, in a statement to KUNA, said eight males and a female - all Kuwaiti citizens - recovered from the virus.

The latest recoveries have increased the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 39, Al Sabah noted.

Kuwait has been implementing a series of measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic, KUNA concluded.

Related Topics

Kuwait All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Economic relief and stimulus package to announced ..

11 minutes ago

Over 93,600 People Under Medical Control in Russia ..

9 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Confirms Pompeo's Talks With Tal ..

24 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 7% on weak yen, ..

30 minutes ago

Turkish Military Vows to Ensure Expansion of M4 Hi ..

33 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally rises to 887 in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.