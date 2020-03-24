Kuwait: Nine People Recover From Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Kuwait announced Tuesday the recovery of nine people who were infected with coronavirus, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.
Minister of Health Dr. Bassel Al Sabah, in a statement to KUNA, said eight males and a female - all Kuwaiti citizens - recovered from the virus.
The latest recoveries have increased the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 39, Al Sabah noted.
Kuwait has been implementing a series of measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic, KUNA concluded.