Kuwait oil barrel at US$60.76

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) price of a Kuwaiti crude oil barrel fell 89 cents to US$60.76 Friday against US$61.65 Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, KPC, said on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in global markets, crude oil prices turned bearish after China declared $75 billion worth of tariffs on American products including oil.

Brent crude contracts ended the trading session bearishly, dropping by 58 cents and settling at $59.34 per barrel.

American crude oil contracts fell $1.18 to settle at $54.17 pb, the agency reported.