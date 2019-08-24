UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Barrel At US$60.76

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Kuwait oil barrel at US$60.76

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) price of a Kuwaiti crude oil barrel fell 89 cents to US$60.76 Friday against US$61.65 Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, KPC, said on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in global markets, crude oil prices turned bearish after China declared $75 billion worth of tariffs on American products including oil.

Brent crude contracts ended the trading session bearishly, dropping by 58 cents and settling at $59.34 per barrel.

American crude oil contracts fell $1.18 to settle at $54.17 pb, the agency reported.

Related Topics

China Kuwait Oil Price Market Billion

Recent Stories

UAE tops Arab world in GEMS Maturity Index

3 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-14 Docking Incident Poses No Threat to IS ..

1 minute ago

Possible Kurs Docking System Failure May Be Behind ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr ..

4 minutes ago

5-year old child dies after falling into mainhole ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed in terrorist attack on police check pos ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.