Kuwait Oil Barrel Down US$1.15 To $57.62 Pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) price of Kuwaiti crude oil barrel went down US$1.15 to settle at $57.62 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $58.77 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Cor

poration said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session in decline of $1.16 settling at $53.94 pb. Contracts of the West Texas crude also declined 40 cents to settle at $58.26 pb.