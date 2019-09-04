UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Barrel Down US$1.15 To $57.62 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait oil barrel down US$1.15 to $57.62 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) price of Kuwaiti crude oil barrel went down US$1.15 to settle at $57.62 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $58.77 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Cor

jpg" />poration said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session in decline of $1.16 settling at $53.94 pb. Contracts of the West Texas crude also declined 40 cents to settle at $58.26 pb.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

UAE launches clean-up campaign in Abyan

35 seconds ago

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (82%) favor th ..

10 minutes ago

Sahiwal Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate R ..

22 minutes ago

DG Khan Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate R ..

25 minutes ago

Sargodha Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate ..

29 minutes ago

Gujranwala Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediat ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.