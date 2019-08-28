Kuwait oil barrel stands at US$59.44 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) price of a Kuwaiti crude oil barrel fell 40 cents to US$59.44, Tuesday, compare to $59.84 last Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session bearishly, hiking 81 cents and settling at $59.51 per barrel. Contracts of the American crude oil also rose $1.29 to settle at $54.93 pb.