UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Barrel Stands At US$59.44 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait oil barrel stands at US$59.44 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) price of a Kuwaiti crude oil barrel fell 40 cents to US$59.44, Tuesday, compare to $59.84 last Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session bearishly, hiking 81 cents and settling at $59.51 per barrel. Contracts of the American crude oil also rose $1.29 to settle at $54.93 pb.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

Nearly 2 in 3 Pakistanis favor locally produced it ..

13 minutes ago

Abducted woman recovered in Multan

1 minute ago

Mutual Co-operation must for clean and green Karac ..

1 minute ago

Rs1500 million for two water supply schemes

1 minute ago

Iran publicly hangs murderer of Friday prayer imam ..

1 minute ago

24TH CNS Open Golf Championship 2019 Commences

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.